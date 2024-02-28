Skip to navigation Skip to main content Skip to footer

People powered,
tech-enabled
cyber security

We are a global cyber security company trusted by the
world's leading companies and Governments to help
create a more secure digital future.

Explore our end-to-end cyber security capabilities

For decades, NCC Group's insight, intelligence, and innovation has fueled cutting-edge cyber solutions that help organizations around the world to be confident in their cyber resilience and protect their business.
Gettyimages 1469706471

In today's threat landscape, cyber incidents are a matter of when, not if —                                Minimize business disruption from cyber attacks through our comprehensive incident readiness services, expert-led real-time crisis management, and robust post-incident recovery guidance.

Read more
Gettyimages 1344688192

The risks to systems, assets, and data have never been higher — Leverage our technical experts to rigorously assess the security of your applications, hardware, networks, and infrastructure, pinpointing vulnerabilities and enabling you to mitigate risks before exploitation.

Read more
Gettyimages 1469706471

We prioritize fighting critical threats so you can prioritize business critical operations — Augment, outsource, or optimize your cyber security program with 24/7/365 monitoring and security process management performed by experienced, flexible, and collaborative teams.

Read more
Gettyimages 1469706471

Success starts with a secure foundation —                          Strengthen your cyber security posture with NCC Group's deep advisory expertise and hands-on implementation of preventative controls.

Read more
Gettyimages 1469706471

Our global team of experts provide actionable intelligence and insights on advanced cyber threats and adversaries so you can effectively predict, prevent, detect, and respond.

Read more
c-cogs-graphic

Verified. Accredited. Certified. Trusted

Our work with customers

Tiktok Logo 1

NCC Group stands at the forefront of the cyber security domain. Their exceptional technical expertise and capabilities instil confidence in their ability to deliver customised, comprehensive security solutions and proactive risk mitigation. As our world becomes more interconnected, their partnership is invaluable.

Steve Knibbs

Head of VBSE

Read the case study

TikTok looked for two factors when choosing our third party security provider. Reputation, and European footprint. NCC Group is the best we could find, the best provider anyone could work with. Our meetings with national cyber security authorities have confirmed that we chose well!

Former Vice President for Government Relations and Public Policy for Europe

Read the case study

NCC Group's reputation as an industry leader in application security testing and reviews provides us with a stamp of approval that our architecture is hardened against even the most sophisticated of attacks. This will position MPCH's solution as the most security-conscious key storage and management solution in the marketplace at a time the sector is experiencing a high volume of attacks.

Read the case study

NCC Group acted as an independent, trusted advisor and assessed the potential security vulnerabilities of the solution to give us peace of mind that the security was sound.

Phil Jones

Head of Payment Security, Barclaycard, payment partners of TfL

Read the case study

The assessment has since replaced our previous existing forensics processes. Comparatively, I am significantly more comfortable and confident in our forensics procedure than I previously was. We faced no challenges during the engagement with NCC Group, the process went smoothly despite being fully remote. The team's productivity and ability to capture data has significantly improved and have also vastly enhanced their knowledge of forensic processes.

Chief Information Security Officer

Read the case study

Just as we were beginning our engagement with NCC Group, the Colonial Pipeline attack happened, so we saw our review as being very timely. Our primary goal was to prevent these sorts of incidents from happening to our utilities. I feel better after working with NCC Group because we are better protected and are more equipped to safeguard our community from potential threats.

Security Manager

Read the case study
Our partnership & alliance ecosystem

We maintain a diverse network of partners and strategic alliances to optimize our cyber security solutions, adapt seamlessly to your unique business needs, and support innovation and progress within the industry.

 

logos of Safe Security and Splunk side by side

It's a new era of cyber risk. Defy it with NCC Group.

In today's ever-evolving threat landscape, understanding the risks your organization and customers are exposed to is more important than ever. Take the first step to bolster your defenses and raise your security maturity to the next level.

Our experts are here to help you answer your most pressing cyber security questions.

